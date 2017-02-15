Update: High demand prompts Henrico Schools to extend registration for hiring event

Because of intense interest, Henrico County Public Schools has extended the online registration period for its Feb. 25 teacher-hiring event. Interested teachers and other professionals may now register online through Feb. 24, the day before the event. The school division is holding the large-scale event to talk with interested teachers and other professionals about opportunities within Virginia’s sixth-largest school division.



To give us the opportunity to review your resume, please register in advance by Feb. 24: Click here to register for the Teacher Hiring Event. Walk-ins are also welcome to attend. For questions or more information, please call 804-652-3664.

Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple hard copies of their resumes to share with school administrators.

Henrico Schools is seeking teachers for all content areas for the 2017-18 school year, as well as school counselors, librarians, psychologists, social workers and nurses to join our family in schools throughout Henrico County. In 2016, the event drew hundreds of applicants to talk with staff members from the school division’s human resources department, as well as representatives from individual schools.

In order to accommodate teaching schedules, the job fair will be held on a Saturday morning.



Henrico County Public Schools has more than 50,000 students enrolled in 72 schools and program centers.

When: Feb. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (In case of inclement weather, the event will be held March 11.)

Where: Glen Allen High School, 10700 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060

For questions or more information, please call 804-652-3664.