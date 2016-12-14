Among the major changes in response to committee, employee and community feedback:

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 would be a full workday for all teachers for the purpose of back-to-school meetings and training.

Sept. 20, 2017 would be a regular, full day for students and staff.

Sept. 21, 2017, would be a student half day and staff planning/development day.

Winter Break would be shifted to Friday, Dec. 22*, 2017 – Jan. 5, 2018.

*Important note: Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 would be a clerical day for teachers and staff

Jan. 26, 2018 would be a regular, full day for students and staff.

April 16, 2018 would be a student half day and staff planning/development day.

April 25, 2018 would be a regular, full day for students and staff.

These dates remain unchanged:

Classes would begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (In Virginia, school divisions are required by law to open after Labor Day unless a waiver is granted by the Virginia Department of Education.)

Spring Break would be April 2-6, 2018.

Classes would end Friday, June 15, 2018.

There would be one potential “make-up day” noted on the calendar (Feb. 19, 2018).

Submit your thoughts here:

*Please be aware that your comments may be referenced in a future public meeting of the School Board.

Public input will continue to be considered and more adjustments may be made before the draft is submitted to the School Board for approval in January 2017.